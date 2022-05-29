Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Newborn baby found abandoned on sidewalk

Barangay Officials of Bangkal Makati City released a public service announcement on social media asking for public’s support to find the mother of a newborn baby girl found abandoned on sidewalk on Friday, May 27.

According to NCR Police, the new born baby was found by construction worker Rafael Lana in Barangay Bangkal, Makati City at around 12 noon. He immediately informed the barangay officials who coordinated with the Makati City Police Station.

While waiting for the members of Social Development Welfare, PSSg Jasmine Mae Danao of Makati Police, who recently gave birth, volunteered to breastfeed the starving baby.

The abandoned baby girl is now under the custody of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Barangay Bangkal officials requested the public to share any information helpful in finding the baby’s mother through their facebook page or contact them through +63 288864490.

