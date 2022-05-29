DOTr cites NAIA’s improvements amid ‘worst business class airport’ review

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) emphasized the considerable changes made at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) during the Duterte administration, in the midst of a research that supposedly indicated a negative rating and baseless accusations regarding the country’s primary gateway.

The ranking is based on a research conducted by Bounce Luggage Storage, which collected reviews gathered from the blogs businessclass.com and Skytrax.

Bounce Luggage Storage has locations in numerous airports around the United States and Asia, but none in the Philippines.

“It is also unknown when exactly the rating was done but a check with the feedbacks concerning the NAIA were dated 2020 as the latest, with most reviews and complaints coming from transiting international passengers who did not use the business class lounges,” the DOTr said in a statement.

According to the survey, NAIA received the lowest rating from Skytrax, a United Kingdom-based company that operates an airline and airport review and ranking website. The number of destinations is regulated and established by bilateral and air services discussions, according to the DOTr.

“It is also important to note that NAIA is a destination airport and not a hub airport, which is why there are not much business class lounges and onward destinations. Passengers using business class lounges are those passing through for brief business trips or for stopovers to take their onward/connecting flight to their final destinations. Airlines primarily determine their needs to put up business class lounges for their customers. Business-class lounges abound in hub airports, which NAIA is not,” the agency added.

The Air Carriers Association of the Philippines reported to the DOTr in the final quarter of 2019 that the airlines’ operating On-Time Performance (OTP) average was 83 percent, a far cry from the previous OTP of 40 percent in 2016.

According to the Skytrax website, NAIA received a three-star rating, suggesting that staff service levels and production facilities are “fair or average.”

“In 2018, NAIA made it to the top 10 of the world’s most improved airports based on the 2018 World Airport Awards, also conducted by Skytrax. Since then, we have already undertaken more improvements in our facilities all geared to improve the entire passenger experience of a traveler,” DOTr stated.