8-year-old boy beaten to death by parents for staying up late

An eight-year-old boy in Pasig was beaten to death by his parents for staying up late.

The boy from Barangay (village) Rosario in Pasig City died after allegedly being beaten up by his mother and stepfather ( Kimberly Villadolid, 29, and Germarc Franklin Villadolid, 39.)

According to the Eastern Police District, the victim was declared dead at around 3:51 p.m at a hospital.

RELATED STORY: Boy calls police after being reportedly beaten up by mother

His parents, who both work as call center agents admitted,punishing the boy for staying up late, Pasig City Police chief public information officer Resel Guevarra told INQUIRER.net.

The parents punished the boy by forcing him to perform squats, but said they only hit the boy with slippers even as the medical examination showed bruises in legs and arms.

An autopsy result was yet to be released and the suspects remain detained at the Pasig City Custodial Facility and are facing complaints of homicide and parricide.