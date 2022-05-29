Latest NewsNewsTFT News

8-year-old boy beaten to death by parents for staying up late

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

An eight-year-old boy in Pasig was beaten to death by his parents for staying up late.

The boy from Barangay (village) Rosario in Pasig City died after allegedly being beaten up by his mother and stepfather ( Kimberly Villadolid, 29, and Germarc Franklin Villadolid, 39.)

According to the Eastern Police District, the victim was declared dead at around 3:51 p.m at a hospital.

RELATED STORY: Boy calls police after being reportedly beaten up by mother

His parents, who both work as call center agents admitted,punishing the boy for staying up late, Pasig City Police chief public information officer Resel Guevarra told INQUIRER.net.

The parents punished the boy by forcing him to perform squats, but said they only hit the boy with slippers even as the medical examination showed bruises in legs and arms.

An autopsy result was yet to be released and the suspects remain detained at the Pasig City Custodial Facility and are facing complaints of homicide and parricide.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Tara Air Nepal plane

Passenger plane goes missing in Nepal with 22 on board

3 seconds ago
bea alonzo 1

Flirting already counts as cheating – Bea Alonzo

1 hour ago
Sharlene San Pedro graduate

LOOK: Sharlene San Pedro graduates from college, receives model student award

1 hour ago
Bongbong Marcos Antonio Carpio

Retired SC judge Carpio praises Marcos over West Philippine Sea stand

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button