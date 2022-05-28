Various museums in the Philippines celebrate National Flag Day 2022

Various museums in the Philippines take part in celebrating the National Flag Day on Saturday, May 27 in line with the Presidential Proclamation No. 374.

The celebration is set to commemorate the historic battle in Alapan, Imus, Cavite when the Philippine revolutionary army defeated the Spanish forces in 1898 and the Philippine flag was first unfurled. The national flag was yet to be formally announced on the day of that battle. It was formally presented to the people on June 12, 1898.

Not known to many, the first Philippine National Flag can still be viewed by the public in the Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo Museum in Baguio City, Philippines.

The Director of the museum is President Emilio Aguinaldo’s great grandson, Emilio Aguinaldo Suntay III.

In TFT’s interview with the repository of the first Philippine flag, they shared how the original flag found its home in the museum which they consider an Aguinaldo Family Heirloom.

“President Aguinaldo hid the flag during the commonwealth era since any of our flags were banned to be raised during that time. Whenever people were to ask him of its location he would lie and say that it was buried during the revolutionary war but in fact he hid it from the Americans,” said the museum’s representative.

The flag was found by President Aguinaldo’s youngest daughter, Cristina Aguinaldo Suntay after her father’s death.

“They were surprised because even until then only President Aguinaldo knew that we still had the first flag. When she and her family migrated to Baguio she brought the flag with her in honor of the flag, her father and the revolution she established the museum alongside her husband, Dr. Frederico Suntay, in the September of 1985,” they added.

The museum explained that the first Philippine flag is four years older than our Independence Day.

“So give or take it is around 158 years old,” they said.

While the museum tried its best to have the flag restored, experts claim that with the flag’s current condition, the process is no longer possible.

“The museum had experts from the Smithsonian museum in the US come and examine the flag way back when to see if it could be restored. It can no longer be restored. All the museum can do is to preserve the flag and this is done by monitoring closely the Humidity and temperature of the dimly lit room where the flag is being displayed. Being in Baguio, air conditioning is no problem but the humidity of the area is the major factor, aside from the flag’s age, to its deterioration,” their representative stated.

Photo of Emilio Aguinaldo Suntay III with the first Philippine flag taken by JJ Landingin on May 27, 2022 at the General Emilio Aguinaldo Museum

The Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo Museum holds a one layer policy which only allows one layer of clothing to visitors – no jackets, caps, scarves, etc. This measure is set to help maintain the temperature of the area.

Apart from the first Philippine Flag, two other flags are in the repository: a Philippine battle flag and a Spanish Flag surrendered to Gregorio del Pilar.

The museum considers the preservation of the Flag a responsibility that plays a vital role in the continuous scripting of our history.

“Simply, we were born with the responsibility, whether we like it or not, to re-write the history we know to , hopefully, something much better. Every viewing of the flag takes pieces of its life away but every pair of eyes who are fortunate enough to gaze upon it prolongs its legacy through the knowledge and stories it is tethered within our revolution’s history that you as the guest, the viewer, continue to share. Its tentative lifespan left is 10-15 years by the way, when it’s finally gone the only way the flag lives on is through the memories of the people who visited it,” shared the museum.

‘Take heart of our colorful history’

When asked how we can support them in the preservation of our Flag, they encourage Filipinos to take heart our colorful history and acknowledge our roots and traditions.

“How to preserve the flag is a million dollar question that is beyond everyone’s powers as of now but preserving what it stands for relies on people’s desire to hold onto their nation’s identity and culture. The Philippines is a hotpot of races and cultures and we’re easily influenced even since the time of the Spaniards, that was evident, but identifying with our roots and traditions strengthens us as a nation and in part continues the storyline of independence and sovereignty our forefathers fought so hard to provide us. Our kababayans could help by simply remembering and taking to heart our colorful history, not everything of course, you need to be a historian to be able to do that but if what they remember is just those taught within the confines of the classroom then that’s already something, and a little bit of something is enough,” stated their representative.

On 23 May 1994, Executive Order No. 179 was issued extending the celebration of National Flag Day from 28 May to 12 June. During these days, offices, agencies and instruments of government, business establishments, schools, and private homes are encouraged to display the Philippine flag.

Take a look at the various museums taking part in the celebration:

All photos courtesy of National Historical Commission of the Philippines

NHCP Museo nina Marcela Mariño at Felipe Agoncillo Taal, Batangas

NHCP Museo ng Pamana at Kasaysayang Boholano Loay, Bohol

NHCP Museo ni Emilio Aguinaldo Kawit, Cavite

NHCP-Museo ni Apolinario Mabini – PUP Santa Mesa, Manila