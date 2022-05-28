UAE strongly condemns shooting in Texas school

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed on Saturday, May 28 the statement of United Arab Emirates government strongly condemning the recent shooting incident inside a school in Texas.

19 students and two adults died in the incident last May 24 where an 18-year-old suspect opened fire an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with high-capacity magazines at Robb Elementary School.

In the statement, the Ministry said that it “expressed its sincere condolences to the US Government and people and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

Read the full statement below:

The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting that occurred in a school in the US state of Texas, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries of innocent students and teachers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the US Government and people and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

