Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE strongly condemns shooting in Texas school

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar4 hours ago

Read: Statement of UAE, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed on Saturday, May 28 the statement of United Arab Emirates government strongly condemning the recent shooting incident inside a school in Texas.

19 students and two adults died in the incident last May 24 where an 18-year-old suspect opened fire an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with high-capacity magazines at Robb Elementary School.

In the statement, the Ministry said that it “expressed its sincere condolences to the US Government and people and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

Read the full statement below: 

The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting that occurred in a school in the US state of Texas, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries of innocent students and teachers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC)  affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the US Government and people and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Related story:

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

priest gets distracted

‘Starstruck’: Priest admits getting distracted by bridesmaid actress Maine Mendoza

1 hour ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 9

COVID-19 News: UAE announces 430 new COVID-19 cases, 385 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
11m book abu dhabi international book fair

Rare book worth AED11 million showcased at Abu Dhabi book fair

4 hours ago
Coron palawan then and now

DENR admits lapses in monitoring Coron reclamation project

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button