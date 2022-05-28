Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Training quality of Filipino seafarers dips despite high demand – survey

The training quality of Filipino seafarers has dipped despite high demand posing a risk for the Philippines losing out on jobs.

Experts said that if the quality of training in local maritime schools continues to dip, the jobs will be affected.

Earlier, at Noatun Maritime’s screening for 400 applicants, only two passed.

RELATED STORY: Marina offers seaman’s book to first-time seafarers free of charge

As per the European Maritime Safety Agency Outlook for 2020, the Philippines leads non-European Union countries in terms of the number of officers working on EU-flagged vessels. The number stands at 30,615.

A 2022 survey reported by Splash, a maritime news site, said that the ship management companies are seeking quality labor.

The Philippines which had a total of 217,223 seafarers deployed overseas in 2020 saw a drop of 54 percent from the 2019 figure.

