Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tax hikes not a viable solution to PH’s mounting debt – Diokno

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Incumbent Philippine central bank governor Benjamin Diokno, who will assume a new role as finance secretary next month, has said that he does not favor raising taxes to tackle debt.

Diokno, who is President-elect Ferdinand Marcos’s choice to lead the finance ministry, would rather reduce corruption through digitalization.

“To me, grow the economy, focus on tax administration first, improve the collection,” Diokno told ANC news channel as he said he was “satisfied with the current tax structure”.

RELATED STORY: Bongbong Marcos names Ben Diokno as Finance Secretary

Incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte’s government lowered corporate and personal income taxes but the new Marcos administration is inheriting 11.7 trillion pesos ($224 billion) in government debt. The debt was 60.5% of gross domestic by the end of 2021, which was the highest ratio in 16 years.

The debt was nearly double the 6.4 trillion pesos of liabilities when Duterte took office in June 2016.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

priest gets distracted

‘Starstruck’: Priest admits getting distracted by bridesmaid actress Maine Mendoza

1 hour ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 9

COVID-19 News: UAE announces 430 new COVID-19 cases, 385 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 05 28 at 1.50.52 PM

UAE strongly condemns shooting in Texas school

4 hours ago
11m book abu dhabi international book fair

Rare book worth AED11 million showcased at Abu Dhabi book fair

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button