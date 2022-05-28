Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ready to repatriate OFWs from Sri Lanka – DFA

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has said that it was ready to repatriate overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Sri Lanka.

Malacañang asked the OFWs to approach the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka or the Honorary Consulate in Colombo for repatriation even as most of the OFWs are able to continue their employment despite the ongoing financial crisis Sri Lanka is facing.

The DFA’s Communication Undersecretary, Michel Kristian Ablan, also acting deputy presidential spokesperson, said the DFA is “on top of the situation”.

There are at least 581 Filipinos are in Sri Lanka, according to the latest DFA data which has said that all concerned agencies will be tapped for the repatriation.

The financial crisis has resulted in shortage of basic goods and fuel, but Ablan echoed the DFA’s recent statement that there is still no repatriation request.

