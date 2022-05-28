Rare book worth AED11 million showcased at Abu Dhabi book fair

A rare book worth AED11 million was showcased at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF).

Visitors to the Fair will have the opportunity to view a valuable set of rare books and manuscripts that date back to ancient times including a book containing drawings of rare birds valued at AED 11 million.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Christoph Auvermann, from the French Librairie Clavreuil, said the library is participating for the second time in the fair to showcase rare books and this year they have put out on display a book containing drawings of rare birds that date back to 1550.

Daniel Crouch, from Daniel Crouch Rare Books, said the fair is an opportunity to meet with leading establishments and book collectors and it is the third time that they are participating in it.

Their exhibits feature 53 pieces that include a globe worth AED 9.5 million, created by Vincenzo Coronelli in 1688, and an AED 500,000 chart case from Queen Victoria’s Royal Yacht Victoria and Albert II, containing charts including photos of the Abu Dhabi port in 1888.

A rare book signed by Leonardo De Vinci, which is currently owned by Bill Gates and worth US$500 million, is also being showcased.