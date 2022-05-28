Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PCR test no longer required for vaccinated travelers to PH

Vaccinated travellers to the Philippines don’t require a negative COVID test.

This comes after the Philippines ended mandatory travel insurance and eased testing requirements. The government of the Philippines said that vaccinated travelers will not be required to present a negative COVID test prior to travel to the country from May 30.

Vaccinated travelers above the age of 18 who have received at least one booster shot can present proof of vaccination in lieu of a negative COVID test. This was part of a resolution approved on 26 May by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The IATF-EID has also lifted the mandatory travel insurance requirement for passengers.

