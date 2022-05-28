Man sues jealous co-worker over uploaded social media video in UAE

A man filed a case against a friend in the UAE over mocking comments on social media.

In a post from UAE Public Prosecution’s official social media channel, Salem (name withheld) filed a case against his colleague Ahmed who posted videos of him with funny comments and uploaded it on social media. Ahmed had been jealous of Salem’s accomplishments at work at tried to demean him in person, but since his attempts weren’t working, he decided to take it online.

UAE Public Prosecution said that jealousy was the cause of harassment.

“As a result, Salem filed a case with competent authorities to take legal action against Ahmed. The lesson: The success of your colleague at work does not constitute a reason for jealousy, rather should be a reason to motivate you to work harder, and that mocking others is unacceptable and immoral behavior in addition, it exposes the wrongdoer to legal accountability,” read the post from the UAE Public Prosecution.

It reminded the public that mocking others is unacceptable and immoral behavior in the country.