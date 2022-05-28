Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man sues jealous co-worker over uploaded social media video in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

A man filed a case against a friend in the UAE over mocking comments on social media.

In a post from UAE Public Prosecution’s official social media channel, Salem (name withheld) filed a case against his colleague Ahmed who posted videos of him with funny comments and uploaded it on social media. Ahmed had been jealous of Salem’s accomplishments at work at tried to demean him in person, but since his attempts weren’t working, he decided to take it online.

RELATED STORY: REMINDER: UAE to impose fines up to AED 500,000 for defamatory posts on social media

UAE Public Prosecution said that jealousy was the cause of harassment.

“As a result, Salem filed a case with competent authorities to take legal action against Ahmed. The lesson: The success of your colleague at work does not constitute a reason for jealousy, rather should be a reason to motivate you to work harder, and that mocking others is unacceptable and immoral behavior in addition, it exposes the wrongdoer to legal accountability,” read the post from the UAE Public Prosecution.

It reminded the public that mocking others is unacceptable and immoral behavior in the country.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

NHCP Museo ni Jose Rizal Dapitan Dapitan City Zamboanga del Norte 1

Various museums in the Philippines celebrate National Flag Day 2022

16 mins ago
NAIA worst business class 2022

NAIA named ‘worst business class airport in the world’

4 hours ago
Naruto Uzumaki Namikaze Filipino

Filipino names son after Naruto

4 hours ago
Chantal Videla Chanty Kpop Lapillus

Filipina-Argentinian actress to debut as member of K-pop group Lapillus

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button