Filipino names son after Naruto

A man has named his son after an anime character in the Philippines.

The child’s birth certificate has his name mentioned as “Naruto Uzumaki Namikaze Patik Maribojo” and the kid is teased wherever he goes.

Jamesey Bolivar Maribojo, a 29-year-old single parent, named his son after the anime character Naruto and his former girlfriend also agreed to the name.

“Up to now, I’m an avid fan of the anime ever since the beginning. If you know Naruto: Shippuden, its story revolves around a boy who grew up with no family. As a single parent, I look after my son 24/7. But before his mother and I separated, we agreed to name him Naruto.”

His family was opposed to him naming the child after an anime character.

“They didn’t like it. They got angry. They said he will have difficulty writing his name and will be bullied. But they couldn’t do anything.” said Maribojo.