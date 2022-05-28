COVID-19 News: UAE announces 430 new COVID-19 cases, 385 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Saturday, May 28 that they have administered an additional 232,901 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours. In their latest report, UAE announced 430 new COVID-19 cases, 385 recoveries, and no deaths.

The number of total deaths in the country remain the same at 2,302. While the total of recovered patients in the UAE is now at 890,969. Overall, a total of 907,069 cases has been recorded by MoHap.

According to the Ministry, the current infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

On Wednesday, May 25, Dr. Taher Al Ameri, Official Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), announced that the UAE Government will no longer hold its regular media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, except if any developments arise.

“The regular media briefing of the UAE Government will stop from today, but it will be held again under exceptional circumstances based on the situation regarding the pandemic,” stated Dr. Al Ameri.

