Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19 News: UAE announces 430 new COVID-19 cases, 385 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar2 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Saturday, May 28 that they have administered an additional 232,901 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours. In their latest report, UAE announced 430 new COVID-19 cases, 385 recoveries, and no deaths.

The number of total deaths in the country remain the same at 2,302. While the total of recovered patients in the UAE is now at 890,969. Overall, a total of 907,069 cases has been recorded by MoHap.

According to the Ministry, the current infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

On Wednesday, May 25, Dr. Taher Al Ameri, Official Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), announced that the UAE Government will no longer hold its regular media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, except if any developments arise. 

“The regular media briefing of the UAE Government will stop from today, but it will be held again under exceptional circumstances based on the situation regarding the pandemic,” stated Dr. Al Ameri.

Read on: Safeguarding UAE from Monkeypox

Dr. Fatma Al Attar, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also stated that the “health sector’s efforts have enhanced the UAE’s positive reputation as a leading model of addressing challenges that affect the health sector, proving its ability to address such challenges with full efficiency.”

Read on: UAE fully prepared to deal with monkeypox – MoHAP

They continuously encourage the public to take the necessary precautionary measures such as using face masks and isolating upon infection.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

priest gets distracted

‘Starstruck’: Priest admits getting distracted by bridesmaid actress Maine Mendoza

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022 05 28 at 1.50.52 PM

UAE strongly condemns shooting in Texas school

4 hours ago
11m book abu dhabi international book fair

Rare book worth AED11 million showcased at Abu Dhabi book fair

4 hours ago
Coron palawan then and now

DENR admits lapses in monitoring Coron reclamation project

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button