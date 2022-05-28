Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi ranked as world’s least traffic-congested capital

Abu Dhabi has topped the list of capitals with least traffic congestion in world ranking as the world’s least congested capital.

The TomTom Traffic Index for 2021, based on the annual survey of 416 cities in 57 countries by the global navigation services company, disclosed the new ranking on criteria like traffic congestion at intersections and streets in normal day and peak hours and also examined the quality of traffic light systems.

Abu Dhabi registered 11% congestion level reflecting the impact of the integrated traffic management plan of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of DMT, said the new ranking was an encouragement to continue the goals including strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s best places to live and work.

