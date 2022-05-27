Three Filipino-Canadians running for posts at Ontario’s provincial elections

Three Filipino-Canadians will contest the Ontario provincial elections this 2022.

The trio seek seats in the province’s parliament with two running under the New Democratic Party (NDP) of federal leader Jagmeet Singh.

Veronica Javier is the NDP candidate for Member of Parliament( MPP) in Scarborough-Guildwood(Toronto) while Paul Saguil is the Ontario Liberal MPP candidate for Willowdale (North York) and Christine Santos, NDP MPP candidate for Ajax-Pickering.

While Javier is a known community leader, educator, social worker and advocate for healthcare workers, Santos is an entrepreneur and educator with over 20 years of experience in child and youth development, human resources, journalism, and media production.

Paul Saguil, a lawyer by profession, is the Deputy Head of Sanctions Compliance and Anti-Corruption at TD Bank Group.