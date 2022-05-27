Php20 million aid provided for Filipinos in need – DOLE

The Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has said that it has provided Php20 million aid for Filipinos across marginalized sectors.

The government has released the aid to over 800 public utility vehicle drivers, parents, vendors, marginalized fishermen, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable workers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said, “Beneficiaries of the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) received either bicycle units, electronic loading business, bigasan package, frozen goods, home care products, Nego-Kart (Negosyo sa Kariton), or banca.”

RELATED STORY: PH gov’t gives total of 46,950 DOLE-AKAP aid for OFWs in UAE

Bello while stressing the economic contribution of the informal sector workers awarded the financial aid as part of the government’s economic recovery efforts.

This will help marginalised sectors by promoting entrepreneurship and community enterprises and also as part of overall plan to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

According to March 2022 Labor Force Survey of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), 36.2 percent or 17.016 million of the total number of employed persons could be considered as workers in the informal sector.