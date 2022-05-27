Over 300 distressed overseas Filipinos evacuated from Kuwait

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday, May 26, said that it has evacuated over 300 distressed overseas Filipinos from Kuwait.

The 333 Filipinos arrived in the Philippines on a chartered flight, which included 4 infants and 2 medical repatriates.

There were also workers of physical and sexual abuse in the fifth repatriation flight from Kuwait.

“The Department continues its close coordination with its foreign service posts all over the world and stands ready to provide assistance to all our distressed kababayans wherever they may be.” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said in a statement.

In accordance with the latest Interagency Task Force (IATF) arrival protocols, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated Filipino repatriates will be required to undergo facility-based quarantine first before they are allowed to go home.