Filipino scientist bags UN award for work on disaster risk mitigation

A Filipino scientist has bagged the UN award for work on the mitigation of disaster risks.

The Filipino scientist, Glenn Banaguas, won the United Nations (UN) Sasakawa Award for Disaster Risk Reduction Award this year, for his contribution in disaster risk reduction, the Climate Smart and Disaster Resilient ASEAN said Thursday.

Glenn Banaguas won the UN award out of the 200 nominations worldwide to become the first Filipino to receive the accolade in the award’s 35-year history.

Banaguas is the president and founder of the Environmental and Climate Change Research Institute (ECCRI) and in 2010, he also spearheaded the institute’s flagship program, Climate Smart Philippines, that tackles and prevents risks and damage from climate change.

“I extend my thanks and gratitude to the organizers of the UN Sasakawa Award for recognizing Climate Smart Philippines’ efforts to empower people from all walks of life to develop evidence-based, humane, and gender-responsive solutions,” he said.

Banaguas received the award in a ceremony in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday and he is also a diplomat, educator and expert on issues related to the environment, climate change and disaster risks in Asia.