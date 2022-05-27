Elon Musk’s Starlink gets registration from NTC

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) approved the registration of Starlink Internet Services as a value-added service (VAS) provider in the Philippines, the agency announced on Friday, May 27. This allows Starlink to directly access satellite systems, build and operate facilities to offer internet access to the Philippine market.

Starlink is operated by billionaire Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX). The company’s counsel expressed gratitude to the NTC for the prompt action in issuing Starlink’s VAS License.

“We would like to thank the NTC for issuing Starlink’s VAS license 30 minutes after we submitted our application with complete requirements. This shows the government’s seriousness in addressing the connectivity needs of our countrymen in unserved and underserved areas. This will also prepare us in the event of natural disasters and calamities,” stated Atty. Bien Marquez.

In a copy of the certificate of registration provided by the agency, the Starlink Internet Services Philippines’ VAS registration was issued on May 26th, making the Philippines the first country in South East Asia to offer Starlink services.

According to NTC, Starlink will offer “high speed low latency satellite internet service with download speed between 100Mbps to 200Mbps.”

NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba stated that the roll-out of Starlink’s internet access services will benefit immensely “unserved or underserved areas in the country.”

“The NTC is steadfast in helping ensure that roll-out of Starlink’s internet access services will be done expeditiously and professionally,” said Cordoba.

The validity of Starlink’s registration is until April 14, 2023.