Carpenter gets AED350,000 for workplace injuries in Abu Dhabi

A carpenter has got AED 350,000 compensation for workplace injuries in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance ordered a firm that owned a carpentry workshop to pay the compensation amount to the 36-year-old Asian man for injuries received during an electric saw accident.

The man had filed a lawsuit against the company demanding AED 2 million for the physical, emotional, and material damages due to the injuries he sustained on duty as an “armed carpenter” for the workshop.

The man had suffered cuts to his head, face, and hands leaving him permanently disabled, and couldn’t continue his job despite being the sole breadwinner for his family.

There was 50 per cent brain damage, 40 per cent disability to his left hand and his nose was also affected.

