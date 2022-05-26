Visa screening in Abu Dhabi can now be processed in 30 minutes

Visa screening in Abu Dhabi can be processed in 30 minutes and the service can be availed at the workplace.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has launched a new Mobile Visa Screening Clinic to facilitate visas in a bid to expand access to visa screening services for corporations.

Dr Omar Abdulrahman Al Hashmi, Chief Clinical Officer at SEHA Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), said the Mobile Visa Screening Clinic will complement visa screening services currently available at 12 disease prevention centres.

Large companies will benefit from the new mobile clinic to provide visa screening services to employees at their workplace. “We will also be operating the mobile clinic in line with each company’s needs and can function 24 hours a day or on weekends and holidays, if need be,” said Al Hashmi.

The mobile clinic comprises two examination rooms, two x-ray rooms, a blood collection room, and two waiting areas for the process of registration, followed by examination, blood collection, and x-ray. Some clients may be required to take the hepatitis vaccination, which is administered in three doses, with the first given on the same day and subsequent doses scheduled at a later date.

Clients do not need to return to the mobile clinic to pick up their results, as these are integrated within the online network operated by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Authority.