President-elect Bongbong Marcos appeals for prayers, good wishes

President-elect Bongbong Marcos has been officially proclaimed as the 17th President of the Philippines and he is asking the Filipino people to wish him well.

“Pray for me, wish me well,” Marcos said in an interview at the Batasang Pambansa.

“Beyond that, I promise you that we may not be perfect but we will always strive to perfection. Thank you very much,” he added.

Marcos vows to give his best for the country after he was voted by over 31 million Filipinos.

“I am inspired by this responsibility that has been given me… Ask you all, pray for me, wish me well. I want to do well because when a president does well, the country does well. And I want to do well for this country,” he added.

I am humbled because for anyone in public service or in a public life, the most valuable thing you may receive from a fellow citizen is their vote,” he added.

The son of the late dictator is the first majority president since 1986.

“Because embedded in that vote are their hopes and their aspirations for the future. But also embedded in that vote are the trust and the confidence that they give to you to take them to that aspirational future,” he also said.

Marcos won 31,629,783 votes in the presidential race. At a distant second was Vice President Leni Robredo with 15,035,773 votes.