‘Poison gas’ gang, arrested by Abu Dhabi Police

Photo source: Abu Dhabi Police

The Abu Dhabi police was able to bust a gang of 4 arab citizens in an operation called “poison stones.” They were able to seize 600 thousand tablets of narcotic captagon hidden inside building stones.

In a video shared by the Abu Dhabi police, tons of bricks of building stones were cracked open revealing the attempt of the professional style of the gang.

“This gang tried to hide drugs in an innovative way inside the stones used for construction, but the competence and power of the counter-control men did not achieve their goal, said Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate General Tahir Gharib Al-Dahiri.

Major General Muhammad Suhail Al-Rashidi, Director of Criminal Security Sector, emphasized the interest of the Abu Dhabi police in pursuing an integrated strategy to pursue and regulate drug promoters, no matter how they try or invent various misguided methods and methods to promote their lost criminal trade.

The operation is part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s effort to enhance security and security in the Emirate by detecting and preventing crime, especially with curbing the drug scourge, reducing the risk of its outbreak among young people.

The Abu Dhabi police appealed to the public to help strengthen ways of cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police by immediately reporting any information they may have regarding drug issues and not responding to random claims to promote drugs.

