Marcos picks former UP President Alfred Pascual as Trade Secretary

President-elect Bongbong Marcos has named his Trade Secretary and he is former University of the Philippines President Alfred Pascual.

In a press briefing, Marcos said that Pascual had already agreed to take on the post.

“I’ve asked Fred Pascual to head the DTI and he has agreed,” Marcos said.

Pascual is currently the president of the Management Association of the Philippines; he is also a known international development banker and finance expert.

Marcos also announced on Thursday that Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno will be his Finance Secretary.

Diokno was the former Budget Secretary of President Rodrigo Duterte. he was later on appointed as BSP governor when former BSP head Nestor Espenilla Jr. died.

“It is an honor to serve the Filipino people in my current and any future capacity. I am grateful and humbled by the President-elect to help his administration manage the country’s fiscal affairs,” Diokno said in a statement.

“As Finance Secretary, I will strive to continue prudently and carefully balancing the need to support economic growth, on one hand, and to maintain fiscal discipline, on the other,” he added.