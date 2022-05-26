Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bongbong Marcos names Ben Diokno as Finance Secretary

President-elect Bongbong Marcos announced on Thursday that Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno will be his Finance Secretary.

In a press conference with select media outfits, Marcos said that Felipe Medalla would take over as BSP governor.

Diokno was the former Budget Secretary of President Rodrigo Duterte. He was later on appointed as BSP governor when former BSP head Nestor Espenilla Jr. died.

“It is an honor to serve the Filipino people in my current and any future capacity. I am grateful and humbled by the President-elect to help his administration manage the country’s fiscal affairs,” Diokno said in a statement.

“As Finance Secretary, I will strive to continue prudently and carefully balancing the need to support economic growth, on one hand, and to maintain fiscal discipline, on the other,” he added.

