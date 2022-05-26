Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Actress Kiray Celis gifts mother Php57,000 on 57th birthday

Actress Kiray Celis gifted her mother Php57,000 through a birthday ‘money cake’ with Php57,000 inside.

In Kiray’s Instagram post posed holding the cake with her mother.

“Last year, 56 ka so 56k. Ngayon, 57 ka, 57 thousand pesos na. Ma, every year na ba to? Kasi sa July 63 naman si papa. So paano na ako?” Celis said while referring to the gift Celis gave her on her birthday last year.

The cake contained 57 1,000-peso bills, while their family and visitors cheered them on. Earlier this year, Celis gave her father a brand-new smart phone as a New Year gift and P62,000 for his 62nd birthday last year.

