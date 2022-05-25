Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Whistleblower platform in Abu Dhabi to help fight corruption

A whistleblower platform has been launched in Abu Dhabi to help fight corruption.

The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority has unveiled ‘Wajib’ for individuals to confidentially report financial and administrative corruption on the new app (vrp.adaa.gov.ae).

The reports can be submitted through the platform about issues of integrity of the government, including employees, customers and suppliers of government related entities.

The Wajib platform remains accessible and easy to use to report wrongdoings as it maintains the highest levels of privacy and confidentiality of all reported data and personal information of individuals.

The initiative seeks to engage the community in curbing financial or administrative violations.

