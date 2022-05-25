Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UN General Assembly pays tribute to late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

The 193 member states of the UN General Assembly have paid tributes to the late President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Tributes were paid to the late leader before the UN body convened a meeting, state news agency Wam said on Tuesday.

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, said, “At this time of mourning, let us take inspiration from the prudence and patience His Highness demonstrated throughout his life. Let us recall his advice that preparing for the future – near or far – starts today, not tomorrow.”

The meeting was chaired by Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives.

“With the late President’s strategic foresight and political wisdom, complemented by a healthy ambition and genuine desire to achieve socio-economic progress, the UAE has today evolved into an aviation, finance, education, renewable energy, technology, culture, and tourism hub,” said Abdulla Shahid.

