Sandstorm safety tips to prevent road accidents in UAE

With the UAE witnessing sandstorms that are reducing visibility in some areas in recent days, motorists should keep in mind several tips to prevent any mishaps as follows.

Cautious driving. It is essential to drive slowly and concentrate on the lanes and turn on headlights and the fog lights to make sure other drivers see one’s vehicle to avoid mishaps.

Avoid abrupt brakes. Applying abrupt brakes in the middle of the road can easily lead to vehicle collisions.

Maintain Distance. One needs to slow down the vehicle and give space to fellow drivers to move safely.

Motorists ought to keep these tips in mind, in the wake of forecasts that the storms will sweep over many parts of the country.

These measures need to be adhered to as the weather bureau earlier predicted a severe dust storm in the UAE.

There is expected to be a drop in temperatures over the next few days as well as the windy conditions.