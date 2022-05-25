Private firms exceeding Emiratization targets to get 93% discount on work permit fees

Companies in the UAE within the private sector that voluntarily exceed Emiratization targets will get up to 93% discount on the work permit fees from June 1.

His Excellency Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization, said that the new system depends on the extent of commitment to the law, workers’ rights protection and their compliance with the policy of promoting cultural and demographic diversity.

These measures have come as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced a new categorization system for private sector firms.

As per this, companies in the first category need to exceed their Emiratization rate at least three times above their target and pay only AED 250 per work permit and the fee and validity of the permit will cover a two-year period.

Firms in the third category will need to pay all the fees in full and the discounts will apply to a number of services that include two-year work permit issuance and contract renewals.

Besides Emiratization, cultural diversity of employees and commitment to labour rules are the other criteria.