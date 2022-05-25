Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Monkeypox update: 15 new cases detected in Canada

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Canadian province of Quebec confirmed 15 cases of monkeypox as of Monday, Reuters quoted the Quebec health department as saying on Tuesday, with more cases from other parts of the country expected.

Nearly 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported recent outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 230 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

RELATED STORY: UAE announces first case of monkeypox

Canada’s federal health minister said more samples from other parts of the country were being sent to a laboratory in Winnipeg for testing.

“We expect more cases to be confirmed in the coming days,” Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement. It wasn’t immediately clear what symptoms the people infected were showing, nor how serious their condition might be.

READ ON: WHO official says no immediate need for mass vaccination vs. Monkeypox

Canada confirmed its first two cases of monkeypox last week after authorities in Quebec said they were investigating 17 suspected cases.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder, first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s. The number of cases in West Africa has increased in the last decade.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos Grace Poe Susan Roces 2

LOOK: Bongbong Marcos visits Susan Roces wake

5 hours ago
Atty. Rose Beeatrix Trixie Cruz Angeles blogspot

Marcos picks lawyer-vlogger Trixie Angeles as press secretary

6 hours ago
Duterte BBM

No scheduled meeting yet between Duterte, Marcos ahead of inauguration

6 hours ago
Robin Padilla Mariel padilla

Senator-elect Robin Padilla spends memorable time with family in Spain

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button