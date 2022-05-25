Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos picks lawyer-vlogger Trixie Angeles as press secretary

Staff Report

Photo from: http://iamtrixiecruz.blogspot.com/

Presumptive President Bongbong Marcos has picked lawyer and vlogger Trixie Cruz Angeles as his Communications Secretary.

In a statement, the Marcos camp said that Cruz already accepted her nomination and she is expected to conduct regular briefings soon.

RELATED STORY: Benny Laguesma, Susan Ople take offer as Labor, Migrant Workers Secretary

This will not be the first time Angeles will join the Presidential Communications Office because she was previously hired as social media strategist from 2017 to 2018.

Angeles was suspended by the Supreme Court in 2016.

READ ON: Ex-Aquino appointee is Marcos’ next NEDA chief

“I am grateful for the opportunity I am given to take part in the administration of President Bongbong Marcos as his Press Secretary. It is with humility that I accept the nomination and assume the responsibility of running the affairs of the PCOO,” she stated.

Angeles is a radio host of Karambola program over DWIZ. She’s the former publisher of Politiko, an online publication on and about politicians and government officials in the country. She is also a former columnist in the Inquirer.

