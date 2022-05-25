Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Bongbong Marcos visits Susan Roces wake

Screengrabs from Sen. Grace Poe's Facebook page.

Presumptive President Bongbong Marcos has paid a visit to the wake of the late veteran actress Susan Roces on Tuesday, May 24.

Roces’ only child Senator Grace Poe welcomed Marcos as he and his wife visited the wake at Heritage Park in Taguig.

Former congresswoman Gina de Venecia, music veteran Ogie Alcasid, singer Pops Fernandez, and actor-director Eric Quizon also paid their visits to the legendary actress.

Marcos Grace Poe Susan Roces

The last public viewing will be on Wednesday to be followed by an interment on Thursday.

She will be buried at the Manila North Cemetery next to the remains of her late husband Fernando Poe Jr.

Roces was the ‘Queen of Philippine Movies’.

