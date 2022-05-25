Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police seek public help to identify body

Dubai Police have sought public help to identify the body found in water near Palm Jumeirah.

The police appealed to the public to help them identify the body found at the sea without any ID in the water between The Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Al Arab hotel.

The body was found wearing black shorts and a blue T-shirt as Police sought help on its social media channels.

“The man, who was found dead in the sea at the area between Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Al Arab Hotel, is an Asian national in his 40s,” read the Facebook post.

“He was found wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts. The deceased had no identification documents on him,” it added.

According to police anyone who recognises the man must approach the Ports Police Station, or call Dubai Police call centre on 04901.

