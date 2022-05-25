Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Burj Khalifa tops Google Street View buildings list of world’s most visited sites

Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa has topped the Google Street View buildings list of the world’s most visited sites.

The building is followed by the global splendors Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Taj Mahal landmark in India.

Google is marking the fifteenth anniversary of the application for panoramic images for geographical locations.

Indonesia tops the list and is ahead of the United States and Japan for attracting the most visitors through the service.

Google launched its Street View service in 2007 at the initiative of Larry Page, one of the founders of the group and its own California office was the first place whose panoramic photos were taken from a specially hired safety bus.

The Google Street View is a repository of 220 billion images covering 16 million kilometers in nearly 100 countries.

