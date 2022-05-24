Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman arrested for burying her baby alive in Dubai

In a bizarre incident, a woman has been arrested for burying her baby alive in Dubai.

The girl from a Central Asian country, 28, killed her baby 15 minutes after he was born. The body was kept inside a bag for three days before being disposed of in a waste container.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced the woman to five years in jail which will be followed by her deportation. The jail term was increased to seven years by the Court of Appeal which also upheld the deportation order.

In May 2020, the case came to the notice of police as a man told the police that a girl was trying to dispose of the body of a baby by throwing it into a garbage dump.

The girl was living in a room in the Al Riqqa area, and the girl was heard to be crying in pain as if going into labour.

She was seen carrying a bag in the outer corridor of the building. Another witness found a blood-stained blanket and the body of a baby.

The girl confessed having an affair with a guy some nine months earlier and becoming pregnant.

