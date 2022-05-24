Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO official says no immediate need for mass vaccination vs. Monkeypox

An official from the World Health Organzation says the recent outbreaks of Monkeypox outside Africa will not require the need for mass vaccination as long as good hygiene and safe sexual behavior will be observed.

Richard Pebody, who leads the high-threat pathogen team at WHO Europe, told Reuters that immediate supplies of vaccines and antivirals are relatively limited.

The official said that the primary weapon against the disease is contact tracing and that there are many ways to cut off the transmission of the disease.

“We’re not at a situation where we’re moving to widespread vaccination of populations,” he said.

Scientists are now studying what caused the outbreak outside Africa. So far no signs of mutation of the virus have been observed.

