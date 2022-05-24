UK detects 37 new cases of Monkeypox

The United Kingdom has announced the detection of 37 new cases of Monkeypox, bringing the total to 57.

UK Health Security Agency and Public Health Scotland said that 36 cases were found in England while one case is at the north border.

Health officials now advising close contacts to isolate for 21 days even if they have yet to show symptoms for the virus.

Smallpox vaccines have also been offered in order to reduce the risk of transmission and infection.

“Because the virus spreads through close contact, we are urging everyone to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact a sexual health service if they have any symptoms,” Chief medical adviser Susan Hopkins said.

“A notable proportion of recent cases in the UK and Europe have been found in gay and bisexual men so we are particularly encouraging these men to be alert to the symptoms,” she added.