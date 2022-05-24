Robredo camp poses ‘no objection’ to expedite counting of votes for president

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo has announced that they will no longer be posing any objections on all certificates of canvass to further expedite the process of canvassing of votes for president and vice president.

“So as not to delay proceedings, we would like to put on record that we interpose no objection to the inclusion of the canvass of all COC of president from the various provincial and municipal board of canvassers,” Robredo’s legal counsel Romulo Macalintal said during the start of canvassing in Congress.

Macalintal also says Robredo’s legal team waives its appearance before the joint committee “to further expedite proceedings.”

The legal counsel of presumptive president Bongbong Marcos, welcomes the decision of Vice President Leni Robredo’s camp not to object to all COCs.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso lawyer, Rizalina Romera, says their camp also does not object to the canvass.

Marcos leads the presidential race with over 31 million votes. Robredo ranked second with over 14 million votes.