Marcos’ labor chief to encourage people to look for jobs in PH instead of heading overseas

Incoming Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on Tuesday said that he would encourage people to prefer local employment to overseas jobs.

He said he would make workers stay in the Philippines under the administration of presumptive President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“I will make my pitch on local employment because while I see foreign employment as providing us needed foreign remittances, I also look at the social costs that go with it,” he told ANC’s Headstart.

“My mission should be to promote and create… more employment opportunities so that our workers will have the option really of choosing if they are staying with their families, maybe not with very lucrative salaries, but enjoying and watching the growing up of their children,” he said.

Stating that he was keen on turning Marcos Jr’s “Bayan Babangon Muli” campaign slogan into a “framework of governance” for the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), he said he would coordinate closely with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to find solutions to labor issues.

“DOLE is principally not a job creation organization. Our contribution would be making things simpler for workers and employers to accomplish, we’d like to deliver services promptly and correctly,” said Laguesma.

“Gusto ko makita na ang department na magkaroon ng imahe na talagang nagrerespond siya. Maybe kulang ang resources pero the services are there,” he said.

“Workers and employers are not feeling left out o parang dinideadma lang ba, hindi pinakikinggan. We are contributory to a friendly environment that will encourage existing investors to invest more and probably attract other investors,” said Laguesma.

He added: “Walang (there is no) magic wand. There must be a balance.”