HEALTH ALERT: Consumers warned as salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter

Several Jif Peanut butter products — which are also available in the GCC markets, including the UAE — have been recalled in the United States due to possible link to the salmonella outbreak.

The products that face recall in the US include Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced-fat peanut butters, according to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Saudi, authorities have confirmed that they are taking the necessary measures to ensure that the local markets remain free of products with the recalled batch numbers. As of posting time, the UAE has yet to announce any decision regarding the matter.

The J.M. Smucker Co., which voluntary recalled some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination, announced on Friday that jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 should be disposed of.

Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days, the website of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested.

Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter using hot, soapy water, it advised the consumers of Jif Peanut butter products.