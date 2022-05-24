Gang impersonating as CID officers caught in Dubai after stealing 4.5 M Saudi riyals

An 11-member gang impersonating CID officers to steal 4.5 million Saudi riyals from a man has been busted in Dubai.

The Dubai Public Prosecution is probing an incident of robbery in the Jebel Ali industrial area after a group of Arab men stole 4,550,000 Saudi riyals from the victim’s car before fleeing from the spot.

The police arrested five members of the gang, who confessed to their crime before their case was referred to Public Prosecution. This followed a report about the robbery in Jebel Ali that was received at the operation room. A CID team immediately visited the site of the crime and were told by the victim that men of various Arab nationalities had stopped him posing as CID officers, before they robbed him.

RELATED STORY: https://www.khaleejtimes.com/crime/dubai-gang-impersonates-cid-officers-to-steal-4-5-million-saudi-riyals-from-man-arrested

The withdrawn 4,550,000 Saudi riyals from a money exchange that was transferred to him from a company in connection with his business was put by him in a brown case which was stolen as he was heading towards Jebel Ali Industrial Area 2 to deliver money to another person.

Identifying the accused as a Moroccan and Emirati, he said they searched his car and took the briefcase full of cash.