Duterte hopes next president will look into nuclear power

President Rodrigo Duterte is hoping that the next administration will explore the potential of nuclear power as source of energy.

Duterte is worried about the ongoing tension in Europe and its long lasting impact on the prices of basic commodities.

“We’re not yet dito sa nuclear level but I hope the next administration would at least explore now the possibility of nuclear.. tutal ang nag umpisa nito si Marcos noon. Nagpagawa siya ng nuclear plant,” Duterte said in his weekly address.

“Oil is not infinite, may katapusan ‘yan. It would be good for any government to prepare for the possibility of making transition earlier from oil – ‘yung fossil fuel — to nuclear kasi nuclear is forever. Kaya lang medyo delikado ito,” he added.

Duterte warned that prices of fuel prices will remain until both Russia and Ukraine agree to solve the conflict.

“Palabas na ako.. ewan ko.. how to solve the problem. You have to solve the war between Ukraine and Russia before you can even talk of even returning to normalcy. Ngayon, it’s a bleak picture kasi mukhang ayaw pa ni Putin hintuan ang giyera,” he said.

Duterte also criticized the bombing of Ukraine even though he admits being friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I’m not picking a fight with anybody. I said, Putin is a friend of mine but it is your moral obligation to see to it that the civilians, the innocent ones, children, the elderly, mga babae…vulnerable masyado sila…Ako nasasaktan lang ako sa mga inosente,” he said.