Courtesy lane opens for Hajj pilgrims in Philippines

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has said that Filipino Muslims who intend to perform the Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia may get walk-in accommodations for their passports at the courtesy lane.

Those intending to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage this year may process their passports at the courtesy lane in consular offices nationwide.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said on Twitter, “DFA will assist Muslim Filipinos who will make the Hajj pilgrimage this year get their regular passports through the Courtesy Lane. Like I told you, we find ways.”

According to the DFA the Filipino Muslim applicants would qualify for walk-in accommodation at the DFA courtesy lane from May 23 to June 3. The DFA added that an individual must present a Certificate of Muslim Filipino Tribal Membership issued by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos to qualify for the courtesy lane accommodation.

The Hajj pilgrimage, which will take place in July, will be limited to vaccinated Muslims below the age of 65 who will also be required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.