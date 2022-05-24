Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Courtesy lane opens for Hajj pilgrims in Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has said that Filipino Muslims who intend to perform the Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia may get walk-in accommodations for their passports at the courtesy lane.

Those intending to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage this year may process their passports at the courtesy lane in consular offices nationwide.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said on Twitter, “DFA will assist Muslim Filipinos who will make the Hajj pilgrimage this year get their regular passports through the Courtesy Lane. Like I told you, we find ways.”

RELATED STORY: UAE to allow only vaccinated individuals below 65 for Hajj

According to the DFA the Filipino Muslim applicants would qualify for walk-in accommodation at the DFA courtesy lane from May 23 to June 3. The DFA added that an individual must present a Certificate of Muslim Filipino Tribal Membership issued by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos to qualify for the courtesy lane accommodation.

The Hajj pilgrimage, which will take place in July, will be limited to vaccinated Muslims below the age of 65 who will also be required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bataan Nuclear Powerplant

Duterte hopes next president will look into nuclear power

15 mins ago
Bongbong Leni

Robredo camp poses ‘no objection’ to expedite counting of votes for president

2 hours ago
Sam Milby Catriona Gray

Beauty queen Catriona Gray, boyfriend Sam Milby share stage for the first time in Canada

4 hours ago
baby

Woman arrested for burying her baby alive in Dubai

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button