BREAKING: UAE announces first case of monkeypox

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the first case of monkeypox in the UAE, in line with the UAE health authorities’ policy on the early detection and monitoring of the disease.

The ministry explained that the first case was detected in a 29-year-old woman who arrived from West Africa, noting that she is receiving the necessary medical care.

MoHAP reassured community members that the UAE health authorities are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts, and monitoring their health.

Moreover, the Ministry affirmed that it is cooperating with other health authorities in implementing an epidemiological surveillance system, in accordance with the highest global practices, to ensure sustainable efficiency and community protection from communicable diseases, and rapid detection, as well as work to limit the spread of all diseases and viruses, including monkeypox, in the UAE.

The Ministry called on members of the public to obtain information from official sources in the UAE, and to refrain from spreading rumours and false information, highlighting the importance of staying updated on developments and guidelines issued by UAE health authorities.