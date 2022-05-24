Beauty queen Catriona Gray, boyfriend Sam Milby share stage for the first time in Canada

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shared the stage with her boyfriend Sam Milby in Canada.

The duo performed together for the first time during their Canada tour for the One Magical Night Tour, featuring Filipino artists including Rayver Cruz, Sam Milby, Marcelito Pomoy, among many others.

The beauty queen posted a snapshot of her behind-the-scenes moments with Milby on her Instagram page yesterday, May 22.

“Expectations vs reality. Kilig (I feel giddy) to be sharing the stage for the first time with panda [Sam Milby] for our [One Magical Night Tour],” she said.

The couple sang Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” and The Temptations’ “My Girl” in front of the audience in Calgary.