Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Beauty queen Catriona Gray, boyfriend Sam Milby share stage for the first time in Canada

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shared the stage with her boyfriend Sam Milby in Canada.

The duo performed together for the first time during their Canada tour for the One Magical Night Tour, featuring Filipino artists including Rayver Cruz, Sam Milby, Marcelito Pomoy, among many others.

The beauty queen posted a snapshot of her behind-the-scenes moments with Milby on her Instagram page yesterday, May 22.

RELATED STORY: Catriona Gray hoped Miss Universe PH bets answered more difficult questions

“Expectations vs reality. Kilig (I feel giddy) to be sharing the stage for the first time with panda [Sam Milby] for our [One Magical Night Tour],” she said.

The couple sang Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” and The Temptations’ “My Girl” in front of the audience in Calgary.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bataan Nuclear Powerplant

Duterte hopes next president will look into nuclear power

15 mins ago
Bongbong Leni

Robredo camp poses ‘no objection’ to expedite counting of votes for president

2 hours ago
iStock 1046504716 1

Courtesy lane opens for Hajj pilgrims in Philippines

4 hours ago
baby

Woman arrested for burying her baby alive in Dubai

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button