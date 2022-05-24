Abu Dhabi announces 35% discount on traffic fines on early payment

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced a 35 per cent discount on traffic fines in the UAE for early payment.

The Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists who have committed multiple traffic violations to take advantage of an initiative that allows them to pay traffic fines in interest-free installments to prevent their vehicles impounded under Abu Dhabi’s traffic law.

The discount is for fine payment within 60 days of the violation.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi motorists to get SMS updates on parking fines instead of paper tickets from October 24

In a new statement issued on Monday, Abu Dhabi Police said “it was continuing with the early payment of traffic fines initiative to make it easy for motorists to clear all their fines.”

The discounts are on fees charged on impounded vehicles and late fine payments and the motorists can pay the traffic fines through www.adpolice.gov.ae or via the AD Police app.

The Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to benefit from the initiative of paying traffic fines in interest-free installments.

READ ON: WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police fine motorists for throwing garbage on roads

The initiative has been undertaken in cooperation with five banks in the UAE. These include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Al Islami and Emirates Islamic Bank.

Drivers can avail discounts on credit cards issued by one of these banks. https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/uae-motorists-urged-to-avail-35-discount-on-traffic-fines