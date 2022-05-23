Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman, pet dog passes away in Dubai due to carbon monoxide inhalation

A woman and a dog died while a Filipina was injured in an incident of carbon monoxide inhalation in Dubai.

According to Dubai Police an Asian woman and her dog died in the Bur Dubai area. The woman’s Filipina friend was also injured during the incident.

Colonel Makki Salman Ahmed Salman, Director of the Crime Scene Department, said the victim and her friend were living in an annex to a rented villa that accommodated more than one family.

The Filipina said food poisoning might be behind the death of her friend and her dog and that they had a dinner in a restaurant in Sharjah.

Investigators found that there was an electric generator and after a specialized team turned it on smoke filled the place and it was concluded that victim suffered a gradual muscle paralysis due to the inhalation of carbon monoxide gas.

The Filipina managed to escape from the bathroom which was far from the generator.

