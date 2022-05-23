Latest NewsNewsTFT News

“We lower our guard at our peril”: WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic not yet over

In a fresh warning against COVID-19 threat, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the pandemic is “most certainly not over.”

“We lower our guard at our peril,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told governments even as the world sees a drop in reported cases since the peak of the omicron wave.

Almost 1 billion people in lower-income countries still haven’t been vaccinated, he highlighted at the opening of the WHO’s annual meeting in Geneva.

“Declining testing and sequencing means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus,” Tedros said.

WHO, in its latest weekly report, said the number of new Covid-19 cases appears to have stabilized across the world after weeks of decline since late March, while the overall number of weekly deaths has dipped.

“It’s not over anywhere until it’s over everywhere,” Tedros said, highlighting that there has been progress, with 60% of the world’s population vaccinated.

