UAE fully prepared to deal with monkeypox – MoHAP

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has said that the country is fully prepared to deal with the monkeypox virus.

According to state news agency (WAM), the country has stepped up safety measures to guard against the potential spread of the virus. The authorities are investigating and closely monitoring any suspected cases.

The Ministry has issued a circular to all medical cadres working in the country asking them to report any suspected case to competent health authorities while it is studying and evaluating the seriousness of the disease locally.

“We have put in place precise mechanisms for diagnosis. The technical advisory team for pandemic control has also prepared a comprehensive guide for surveillance, early detection of the disease, management of clinically infected patients and precautionary measures,” the ministry said.

There were outbreaks of monkeypox in a number of countries and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and Dubai Health Authority urged medical facilities to remain vigilant.

The Dubai Health Authority stressed the need to “enhance and promote the early detection of the disease” as it said that it was “raising the level of epidemiological surveillance of monkeypox cases” in Dubai with immediate effect.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has also sent a similar message to healthcare providers.

